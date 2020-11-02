Overview

Dr. Christina Braun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Harvard School of Public Health and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Braun works at Advanced Eye Care Inc. in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Ocular Hypertension and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.