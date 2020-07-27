Dr. Bove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Bove, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Bove, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Hickman Rd Ste 200, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 296-9596
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Professional. Explains issues well, both positive and negative. Thorough analysis. Good communication and personable interaction.
About Dr. Christina Bove, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154301059
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bove has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bove.
