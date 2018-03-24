Dr. Christina Boots, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boots is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Boots, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Boots, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Boots works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nm Frm Ivf & Andrology Laboratories259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7269
-
2
Nmff - Highland Park600 Central Ave Ste 333, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (312) 695-7269
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boots?
Dr. Boots was extremely knowledgeable, personable and empathetic. She answered all of our questions with confidence, and cited data and examples appropriately. We felt that she spent sufficient time with us, we never felt rushed, and we left feeling like we had a good plan moving forward given what we learned in our appt. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Christina Boots, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1760712863
Education & Certifications
- Washington University/B-Jh/Slch Consortium
- University of Chicago
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boots has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boots accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boots has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boots works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boots. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boots.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boots, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boots appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.