Dr. Christina Boots, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christina Boots, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Boots works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nm Frm Ivf & Andrology Laboratories
    259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 695-7269
  2. 2
    Nmff - Highland Park
    600 Central Ave Ste 333, Highland Park, IL 60035 (312) 695-7269

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 24, 2018
    Dr. Boots was extremely knowledgeable, personable and empathetic. She answered all of our questions with confidence, and cited data and examples appropriately. We felt that she spent sufficient time with us, we never felt rushed, and we left feeling like we had a good plan moving forward given what we learned in our appt. Would highly recommend.
    About Dr. Christina Boots, MD

    Specialties
    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1760712863
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Washington University/B-Jh/Slch Consortium
    Residency
    University of Chicago
    Medical Education
    Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Boots, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Boots has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boots has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boots. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boots, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boots appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

