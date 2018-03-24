Overview

Dr. Christina Boots, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Boots works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.