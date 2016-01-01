Dr. Christina Bonner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Bonner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Bonner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Chicago Women's Health Group At Northwestern211 E Chicago Ave Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 943-0282
Northwestern Memorial Hospital251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 943-0282
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Bonner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonner works at
Dr. Bonner has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonner.
