Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Christina Blevins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    37637 5 Mile Rd Pmb 370, Livonia, MI 48154 (734) 464-2898
    Team Health
    36123 Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, MI 48150 (734) 464-0887

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Jun 30, 2016
    Dr. Blevins is a wonderful Dr. she spends time with you and listens to what you have to say about your health. Dr. Blevins works with you to determine what the best care is for your body.
    Pamela D. in Grand Blanc, MI — Jun 30, 2016
    About Dr. Christina Blevins, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1104146471
    Education & Certifications

    MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blevins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

