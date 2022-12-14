Overview

Dr. Christina Blake, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Blake works at Henry Ford Macomb Health Center - Fraser in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.