Overview

Dr. Christina Bennett-Stewart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Bennett-Stewart works at Beaver Medical Group in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.