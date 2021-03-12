Dr. Christina Bennett-Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett-Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Bennett-Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Bennett-Stewart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Bennett-Stewart works at
Beaver Medical Group2 W Fern Ave, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 793-3311
Redlands Community Hospital350 Terracina Blvd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 335-5500
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
She delivered my twins c section and made me feel so comfortable and put my needs first. Had the best experience and would highly recommend her to anyone. Amazing lady and such a blessing!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Bennett-Stewart works at
