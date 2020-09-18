Overview

Dr. Christina Bandera, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Bandera works at Women's Medicine Collaborative in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.