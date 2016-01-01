Overview

Dr. Christina Aranda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Utica, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Aranda works at FAXTON SAINT LUKES HOSPITAL in Utica, NY with other offices in New Hartford, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.