Dr. Christina Adberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Adberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Women To Women Obgyn of Los Angeles6310 San Vicente Blvd Ste 330, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 692-1581
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Adberg she listens to your concerns, explains everything she is doing and why a particular test needs to be done. Dr. Adberg goes above and beyond in providing care. She presents a holistic approach in your healthcare. She partners with you in your health journey. Seeing Dr. Adberg always feels like visiting a good friend.
About Dr. Christina Adberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1104837947
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
