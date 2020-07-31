Dr. Christina Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Abraham, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Abington Rehabilitation Associates205 Newtown Rd Ste 104, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions
Abington Rehabilitation Associates2510 Maryland Rd Ste 150, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Christina Abraham 's is only that actually cares about you getting better great listener and showed patience with you I will recommend her all my friends family co worker's
About Dr. Christina Abraham, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1053514794
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Medical Center - Thompson Hospital
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
