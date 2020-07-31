See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Warminster, PA
Dr. Christina Abraham, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christina Abraham, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Abraham works at Abington Rehabilitation Associates in Warminster, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Abington Rehabilitation Associates
    205 Newtown Rd Ste 104, Warminster, PA 18974
    Abington Rehabilitation Associates
    2510 Maryland Rd Ste 150, Willow Grove, PA 19090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 31, 2020
Dr Christina Abraham 's is only that actually cares about you getting better great listener and showed patience with you I will recommend her all my friends family co worker's
Yuri — Jul 31, 2020
Yuri — Jul 31, 2020
About Dr. Christina Abraham, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1053514794
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Rochester Medical Center - Thompson Hospital
Residency
  • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
