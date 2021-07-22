Dr. Christina Abavana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abavana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Abavana, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Abavana, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Abavana works at
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 Beach Rd Ste 3, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 696-3560
Hartford Healthcare Ayer Neuroscience Institute205 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (203) 226-2491
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group4 Corporate Dr Ste 385, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (475) 210-5056
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Professional and compassionate. Was personable as well. All things that make you comfortable when getting a doctors care. I'd give her six stars if I could....LOL
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1508206574
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Abavana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abavana accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abavana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abavana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abavana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abavana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abavana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.