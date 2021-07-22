See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Fairfield, CT
Sleep Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christina Abavana, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Abavana works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Shelton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    111 Beach Rd Ste 3, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 696-3560
  2. 2
    Hartford Healthcare Ayer Neuroscience Institute
    205 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 226-2491
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    4 Corporate Dr Ste 385, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (475) 210-5056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Home Sleep Study
Head CT Scan
Wada Test
Home Sleep Study
Head CT Scan
Wada Test

Treatment frequency



Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 22, 2021
    Professional and compassionate. Was personable as well. All things that make you comfortable when getting a doctors care. I'd give her six stars if I could....LOL
    Ronnie Navarro — Jul 22, 2021
    Dr. Christina Abavana, MD
    About Dr. Christina Abavana, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508206574
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Abavana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abavana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abavana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abavana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abavana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abavana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abavana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abavana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

