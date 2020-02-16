Overview

Dr. Christin Honaker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, Uofl Health Jewish Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.



Dr. Honaker works at JPG - Louisville Medical Associates in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.