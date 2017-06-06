Overview

Dr. Christienne Coates, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgefield, CT.



Dr. Coates works at Ridgefield Opthalmology in Ridgefield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.