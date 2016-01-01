Dr. Christie Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christie Thomas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Rheumatology Associates720 Gallatin St SW Ste 500, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 551-6510
Rheumatology Associates of North Alabama PC1120 S Jackson Hwy Ste 205, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 767-6263
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christie Thomas, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1073725875
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Joint Pain, Low Back Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
