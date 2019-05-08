See All Dermatologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Christie Regula, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christie Regula, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.

Dr. Regula works at Vujevich Dermatology Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Vujevich Dermatology Associates PC
    Vujevich Dermatology Associates PC
100 N Wren Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15243
(412) 429-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Clair Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    She was extremely professional, polite and gentle and explained everything my surgery entailed. I experienced no pain or discomfort
— May 08, 2019
    About Dr. Christie Regula, MD

    Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    English
    1093949752
    Education & Certifications

    Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center
    Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Duke University
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
