Dr. Christie Obukofe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Obukofe works at Devine Health Care for Women in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.