Dr. Christie Obukofe, MD
Overview
Dr. Christie Obukofe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.

Locations
Devine Health Care for Women12871 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 347-3902
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Christie Obukofe, MD
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Ohio

