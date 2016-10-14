Dr. Christie Morse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Morse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christie Morse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Concord Hospital.
Locations
Concord Eye Center248 Pleasant St Ste 1600, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 224-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morse is extremely personable and makes every visit to the doctor's office pleasurable for my child who is not always excited to make the trip. She is one of the few doctors that my child goes to where he feels comfortable. Her attention to detail and taking the time to get to know myself and my child makes it enjoyable for our family to make the trip.
About Dr. Christie Morse, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morse has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.
