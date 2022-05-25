Overview

Dr. Christie Moore, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Providence ONC/HEM Westside in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.