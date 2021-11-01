See All Dermatologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Christie Matter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christie Matter, MD

Dermatology
5 (462)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christie Matter, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio.

Dr. Matter works at Lockhart Matter Dermatology & Aesthetic Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
10 (484)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Dermatology Plano
    5805 Coit Rd Ste 203, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 769-8180
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 462 ratings
    Patient Ratings (462)
    5 Star
    (448)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Matter?

    Nov 01, 2021
    I have been her patient for a quarter century, very qualified and knowledgeable, very caring.
    — Nov 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christie Matter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christie Matter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Matter to family and friends

    Dr. Matter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Matter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christie Matter, MD.

    About Dr. Christie Matter, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598745465
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kaohsiung Medical University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christie Matter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matter works at Lockhart Matter Dermatology & Aesthetic Center in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Matter’s profile.

    Dr. Matter has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    462 patients have reviewed Dr. Matter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christie Matter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.