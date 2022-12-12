Dr. Christie Leedy, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Leedy, DDS
Overview
Dr. Christie Leedy, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Abilene, TX.
Locations
Abilene Dental5309 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 242-9241
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think some of the negative comments on here are from very unhappy people that complain about everything and everybody. JMO The staff are extremely friendly, as is Dr. Christie. The office is well located and easily accessible, not to mention very pretty and very clean! I’m more than happy to claim Dr. Christie, from the small Texas town, as my dentist!
About Dr. Christie Leedy, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1750501813
