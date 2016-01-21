Dr. Izutsu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christie Izutsu, MD
Overview
Dr. Christie Izutsu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Izutsu works at
Locations
-
1
St Francis Medical Ctr-diabetes Center2228 Liliha St Ste 200, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 533-3130
-
2
Hawaii Medical Center East2230 Liliha St, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 585-4689
-
3
Kaimuki Dialysis Facility3625 Harding Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816 Directions (808) 735-2585
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a retired Hospital Administrator I have known numerous physicians, in the workplace and as a patient. I think that Dr. Izutsu demonstrates competence by being decisive, friendly and explaining lab results.
About Dr. Christie Izutsu, MD
- Nephrology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1295021657
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
