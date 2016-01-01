Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christie Gutierrez, MD
Overview
Dr. Christie Gutierrez, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (877) 426-5637
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutierrez?
About Dr. Christie Gutierrez, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1689094815
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Dr. Gutierrez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.