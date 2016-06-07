Dr. Christie Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christie Green, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates - Murfreesboro1617 Williams Dr Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (629) 219-7514
Nephrology Associates - McMinnville1589 Sparta St Ste 303, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 253-4895
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's listened to me & explained the tests she was going to do & why!! She was very personable & very kind!! Thank You, Sheryl Crouch
About Dr. Christie Green, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1982661617
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
