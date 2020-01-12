See All Transplant Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Christie Gooden, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christie Gooden, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Tulane University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Gooden works at North Texas Dialysis Access Clinic in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    North Texas Dialysis Access Clinic
    North Texas Dialysis Access Clinic
7777 Forest Ln Ste 446 Bldg B, Dallas, TX 75230
(972) 634-3293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Umbilical Hernia
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2020
    Great visit.... dr gooden and her staff are awesome. Caring and knowledgeable... thank you so much
    Larry — Jan 12, 2020
    About Dr. Christie Gooden, MD

    Specialties
    Transplant Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1679788947
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Tulane University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christie Gooden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Gooden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gooden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Gooden works at North Texas Dialysis Access Clinic in Dallas, TX.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gooden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gooden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gooden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

