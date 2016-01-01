Overview

Dr. Christie Degrange, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Degrange works at LTRC OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.