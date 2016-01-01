Dr. Christie Blanton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Blanton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christie Blanton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Blanton works at
Locations
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christie Blanton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Blanton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Blanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Blanton works at
Dr. Blanton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.