Dr. Christianne Strickland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christianne Strickland, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital
Dr. Strickland works at
Locations
South Bascom Pediatrics, Inc.15899 Los Gatos Almaden Rd Ste 4, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 413-0972
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strickland is fantastic. She’s smart and has provided excellent care for our kids for over 5 years. Our kids like her and she’s always able to answer our questions. She follows up quickly and has alway given us good recommendations. We’d recommend her to anyone looking for a pediatrician in the area.
About Dr. Christianne Strickland, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1316100589
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital|Children's Hospital of Orange County
