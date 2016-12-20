Overview

Dr. Christianna Stuber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Stuber works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

