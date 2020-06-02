See All Oncologists in Rolla, MO
Dr. Christiane Zoghbi, MD

Oncology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christiane Zoghbi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rolla, MO. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Lebanese University/School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Zoghbi works at Phelps Health in Rolla, MO with other offices in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Phelps Health Medical Group Bond
    600 Blues Lake Pkwy, Rolla, MO 65401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 364-8822
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ssm Cancer Carekisker Rd
    1475 Kisker Rd Ste 180, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 442-7300

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Anemia
Thrombocytosis
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Thrombocytosis
Bleeding Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 02, 2020
    Dr. Zoghbi and her staff are amazing! I was welcomed warmly when diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and feel heard and appreciated every time I go in to this day.
    Heather B — Jun 02, 2020
    About Dr. Christiane Zoghbi, MD

    • Oncology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1528256237
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University Cancer Center
    • East Tennessee State University
    • Internship At Baabda Hospital , Lebanon
    • Lebanese University/School Of Medicine
    • Lebanese University
    • Hematology and Oncology
    Dr. Christiane Zoghbi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoghbi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zoghbi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zoghbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zoghbi has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zoghbi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoghbi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoghbi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoghbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoghbi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

