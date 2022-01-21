Dr. Christiane Machado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christiane Machado, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN.
Iu Health Physicians Dermatology (university Blvd)550 University Blvd Ste 3240, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Excellent from the minute I got to this office. Front office very friendly & very pleased with my experience with this Dr. I felt she listened to me & answered my questions & I felt my concerns were looked at & answered with reassurance and confidence.
- Dermatology
- English
Dr. Machado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machado has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.