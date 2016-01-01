See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Christiana Shoushtari, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christiana Shoushtari, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christiana Shoushtari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Shoushtari works at Oak Street Health Madison St in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Madison St
    3433 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 847-6476

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Dehydration
Heart Disease
Anemia
Dehydration
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Shoushtari?

Photo: Dr. Christiana Shoushtari, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christiana Shoushtari, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shoushtari to family and friends

Dr. Shoushtari's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Shoushtari

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christiana Shoushtari, MD.

About Dr. Christiana Shoushtari, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265938906
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christiana Shoushtari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoushtari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shoushtari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shoushtari works at Oak Street Health Madison St in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Shoushtari’s profile.

Dr. Shoushtari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoushtari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoushtari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoushtari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.