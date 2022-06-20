Dr. Christian Zellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Zellner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Zellner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Ludwigs Maximilians University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zellner works at
Locations
-
1
Bradenton Heart Center2010 59th St W Ste 4200, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 269-6986
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zellner?
My name is John Requarth the Requarth family is know for heart problems to which 20 years ago after a heart catheter Dr. Zellner told me I must have been adopted. Well after 20 or so years and 2 stints later I wanted to tell Dr. Zellner lol
About Dr. Christian Zellner, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German
- 1972501948
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco
- St Mary’s Medical Center
- St Mary’s Medical Center
- Ludwigs Maximilians University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zellner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zellner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zellner works at
Dr. Zellner has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zellner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zellner speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zellner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zellner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.