Dr. Christian Zaino, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (262)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Dr. Christian Zaino, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Succasunna, NJ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Zaino works at OINJ Roxbury Office & Urgent Care Center in Succasunna, NJ with other offices in Newton, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Washington, NJ and Randolph, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas G Fruzynski MD
    66 Sunset Strip Ste 400, Succasunna, NJ 07876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 713-8210
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey
    222 High St Ste 202, Newton, NJ 07860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 684-3005
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey
    95 Madison Ave Ste 101, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 684-3005
  4. 4
    Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey
    279 Route 31, Washington, NJ 07882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 684-3005
  5. 5
    Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey
    711 State Route 10 Ste 100, Randolph, NJ 07869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 684-3005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arm Swelling Chevron Icon
Artery Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bowler's Finger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachydactyly - Elbow, Wrist Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Crush Injury Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Displaced Growth Plate Fracture Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Hyperextension Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Strain Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fingerprints Absence - Syndactyly - Milia Chevron Icon
Forearm Fracture Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Growth Plate Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Intersection Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
On Examination - Fixed Joint Deformity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Syndrome Middle Ray Duplication Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Ray Agenesis Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scaphoidectomy - Four Corner Fusion Chevron Icon
Scaphotrapeziotrapezoid Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Absence - Hypoplastic Halluces Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Tricep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Infection Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 262 ratings
    Patient Ratings (262)
    5 Star
    (256)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 12, 2022
    Dr. Zaino did a trigger thumb release for me. The diagnosis, schedling of surgery and the surgery itself were done very efficiently and quickly, All of my questions were answered up front, so I knew what to expect and everything went smoothly. Highly recommended for hand work!
    John M. — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Christian Zaino, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437477411
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Internship
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
