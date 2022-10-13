Overview

Dr. Christian York, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. York works at Blue Skies Ctr Wmn in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.