Dr. Christian York, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian York, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian York, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. York works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Springs Ob/Gyn4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 405, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 327-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. York?
25 years ago, Dr York delivered my first baby .. .17 months later he delivered my 2nd. I'm so thankful for the care he showed me and we think of him often.
About Dr. Christian York, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1619949336
Education & Certifications
- Med University Of South Carolina
- Medical College of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. York has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. York accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. York works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.