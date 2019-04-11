Dr. Christian Wunderlich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wunderlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Wunderlich, DPM
Dr. Christian Wunderlich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO.
Dr. Wunderlich works at
Creve Coeur Office11709 Old Ballas Rd Ste 201, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-1903
Mid-West Podiatry & Associates141 E Madison Ave Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 821-8855
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wunderlich was punctual, caring and thorough in his examination. I believe he did a great job. I would highly recommend him to my friends. M.J.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1528015070
Dr. Wunderlich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wunderlich accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wunderlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wunderlich has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wunderlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wunderlich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wunderlich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wunderlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wunderlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.