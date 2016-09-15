Overview

Dr. Christian Wold, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Wold works at Red River Sinus Center in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.