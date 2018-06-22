Dr. Christian Verry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Verry, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Mercy Clinic Family Medicine12680 Olive Blvd Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-8888
Mercy Hospital Saint Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-7977
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Verry is kind, courteous and knowledgeable!! Recommend highly!
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063568640
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Family Practice
