Overview

Dr. Christian Verhagen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health and Ascension St. Vincent Mercy.



Dr. Verhagen works at Riverview Health Physicians Primary Care Noble Creek in Noblesville, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.