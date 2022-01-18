Overview

Dr. Christian Twiss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.



Dr. Twiss works at American Transitional Hospital Inc in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.