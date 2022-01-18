Dr. Christian Twiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Twiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Twiss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.
Locations
American Transitional Hospital Inc3838 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-4032
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-4032Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Twiss spent, I felt, a proper amount of time with me and answered my questions after my examination. We had testing done for my condition, then I saw his nurse practitioner on my next visit. I would recommend him to other patients
About Dr. Christian Twiss, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1770505836
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Twiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Twiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Twiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Twiss has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Twiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Twiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Twiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Twiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.