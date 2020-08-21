See All Pediatric Sports Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Christian Turner, MD

Pediatric Sports Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christian Turner, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Turner works at Novant Health Pediatric Infectious Disease - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health Pediatric Infectious Disease - Midtown
    201 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204 (704) 908-2438

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 21, 2020
    He deserves 10 stars. Wonderful bedside manner. My teen daughter dislocated her knee tumbling. We normally go to a huge orthopedic practice but decided to try this doctor and I am so glad we did. He explained what her xrays showed to her in a way she could understand and took his time. He had an MRI set up in 24 hours. And called me within two hours of the MRI to give me results and recommendations!!! Unbelievable - I felt like I was back in time where doctors really care about patients! Can't recommend him and this practice enough!!!
    C Keating — Aug 21, 2020
    Specialties
    Pediatric Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Gender
    Male
    NPI Number
    1952537185
    Board Certifications
    Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
    Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Dr. Christian Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Turner works at Novant Health Pediatric Infectious Disease - Midtown in Charlotte, NC.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

