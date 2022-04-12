Dr. Christian Triand, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Triand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Triand, DMD
Dr. Christian Triand, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Darien, IL.
Woodridge Dental2839 83rd St, Darien, IL 60561 Directions (630) 448-7390
nicest doc
- Dentistry
- English
- 1942872171
Dr. Triand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Triand using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Triand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Triand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triand.
