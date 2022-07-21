Overview

Dr. Christian Thomas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Pen Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at New England Cancer Specialists in Scarborough, ME with other offices in Topsham, ME and Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.