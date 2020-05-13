Dr. Christian Steiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Steiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Steiner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Findlay, OH. They graduated from University of Sint Eustatius and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Dr. Steiner works at
Locations
Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio1610 Fostoria Ave, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 429-6480
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I go see Dr. Steiner, I feel like he treats me like a person, not a disease. He listens carefully to what I want for my treatment, and gives me advice to help me be at my very best. He is knowledgeable and cautious about drug interactions and side effects, and is very good at teaching me about what I'm putting in my body. I trust him more than any other psychiatrist I have seen. Dr. Steiner is smart, compassionate, and optimistic.
About Dr. Christian Steiner, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res U/Metro Hlth Ctr
- University of Sint Eustatius
- OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steiner works at
Dr. Steiner has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Impulse Control Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.