Dr. Christian Squillante, MD

Oncology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christian Squillante, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. 

Dr. Squillante works at Abbott NW Hospitalists Service in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Piper Cancer Institute Minneapolis
    800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 863-0200
  2. 2
    Allina Health
    913 E 26th St Ste 401, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 863-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Cooper University Hospital
  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nausea
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nausea Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 07, 2022
    I was diagnose in 2014 with lung cancer at one facility they gave me about 7 months stopped tx as I didn't see going thur tx. to no avail, family member talked me into seeing a difference dr. low and behold I found dr. squillante he was wonderful talked me into continuing tx still going strong after all this time. thank you dr.,lorraine westenberger
    About Dr. Christian Squillante, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720212467
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Squillante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Squillante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Squillante has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Squillante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Squillante works at Abbott NW Hospitalists Service in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Squillante’s profile.

    Dr. Squillante has seen patients for Nausea, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Squillante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Squillante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squillante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Squillante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Squillante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christian Squillante, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

