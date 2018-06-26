Dr. Christian Spies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Spies, MD
Dr. Christian Spies, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from U Hamburg and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Internal Medicine1100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (650) 321-4121
Mills-peninsula Health Services1501 Trousdale Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 696-5400
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Spies and his Team saved my Life ( not an exaggeration based on a aortic valve 90% blocked.) They accelerated my surgery based on my condition and within hours of the surgery was up and walking with a return to a skin color and general health that I had not had for a very long time. I believe that Dr Spies and team will save lives that would not happen under the more conventional procedures.nobody should be concerned about this procedure.
- Cardiology
- English, German
- U HI
- U Hamburg
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Spies has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spies works at
Dr. Spies has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spies speaks German.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Spies. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.