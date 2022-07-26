Dr. Christian Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Song, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christian Song, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College.
Main Campus243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3202
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Even though my visit was late, (perhaps due to the fact that I was 20min late, due to traffic) He took all the time he needed, never seemed rushed, he is very calm, answers all questions at your level and has a nice sense of humor.
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1528217916
- Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.