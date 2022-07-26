Overview

Dr. Christian Song, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College.



Dr. Song works at Ralph Metson MD in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.