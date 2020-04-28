Dr. Christian Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Smith, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christian Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Locations
Mid-South Foot and Ankle Specs1653 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 309-7700
Mid-South Foot and Ankle Specs5677 S Rex Rd, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 309-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith is amazing. He is one of the few Drs that genuinely cares about his patients.
About Dr. Christian Smith, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge Hlth Alli
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Centenary College In Shreveport, Louisisana
