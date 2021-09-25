Dr. Christian Simpfendorfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpfendorfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Simpfendorfer, MD
Dr. Christian Simpfendorfer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Colorado Springs Cardiologists PC2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 776-8500
- Penrose Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr Simpfendorfer is a brilliant doctor and a rare cardiology specialist in America who did an excellent job inserting a new aorta heart valve in my dad (age 89) through the groin. He has a kind and professional bedside manner, explained his medical procedures well and has wonderful follow up afterwards. We highly recommend him and his excellent staff including Linda Nath, NP.
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Simpfendorfer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpfendorfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpfendorfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpfendorfer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpfendorfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpfendorfer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpfendorfer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpfendorfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpfendorfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.