Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. 

Dr. Sikorski works at Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC
    232 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 400, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 878-2888
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Trustmark Companies
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 14, 2022
    Apr 14, 2022
Dr. Sikorski is a fantastic! I couldn't have had a better experience! After see another doctor numerous times for appointments and being sent for shots, PT, CT, MRI he wasn't able to figure out what was wrong with me for almost a year. That's when I decided it was time to see a neurosurgeon. My first visit, after he reviewed my imaging he knew exactly what was wrong. I scheduled surgery and now on my way to nice recovery. I loved how thorough he is with communicating. He came in my room before and after the surgery and called me personally the day after to check on me. I highly recommend Dr. Sikorski!! The office staff and Nurse Practitioner are also fantastic!
    Andrea — Apr 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD
    About Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1629043930
    Education & Certifications

    • The University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikorski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sikorski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sikorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sikorski works at Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Sikorski’s profile.

    Dr. Sikorski has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikorski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikorski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikorski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikorski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikorski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

