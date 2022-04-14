Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikorski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO.
Dr. Sikorski works at
Locations
Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC232 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 400, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 878-2888Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sikorski is a fantastic! I couldn’t have had a better experience! After see another doctor numerous times for appointments and being sent for shots, PT, CT, MRI he wasn’t able to figure out what was wrong with me for almost a year. That’s when I decided it was time to see a neurosurgeon. My first visit, after he reviewed my imaging he knew exactly what was wrong. I scheduled surgery and now on my way to nice recovery. I loved how thorough he is with communicating. He came in my room before and after the surgery and called me personally the day after to check on me. I highly recommend Dr. Sikorski!! The office staff and Nurse Practitioner are also fantastic!
About Dr. Christian Sikorski, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1629043930
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sikorski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikorski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikorski works at
Dr. Sikorski has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikorski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikorski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikorski.
